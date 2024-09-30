The traditional wedding of Kenyan fashion designer Austin Bolo popularly known by his social media handle, Bolo Bespoke, is the subject of online chatter.

Over the weekend, the designer wed his fiancé, Mueni, in Machakos county in what has been described as a “multimillion ceremony”.

The opulence and fashion at the wedding has captured widespread attention, dominating social media conversations.

What was unique about it?

Austin and Mueni’s wedding stood out for its perfect blend of culture, fashion, and grandeur.

In its caption the fashion house called the event, “one of the most glamorous traditional weddings of 2024” lauding every detail that was meticulously planned to create a memorable experience.

The groom’s men donned emerald green designer outfits, while Mueni dazzled in a striking red gown, setting the tone for a colorful and elegant affair.

People online praised the affair for its seamless blend of modern style with traditional elements.

Another highlight was the arrival of high-profile guests, including Mama Ida Odinga, who made a dramatic entrance in a by helicopter, adding to the wedding’s high-society allure.

Celebrities in attendance

The wedding attracted a host of well-known personalities from Kenya’s entertainment industry, further boosting its visibility.

Among the notable attendees were musician Bahati and his wife Diana Marua, both coordinated their outfits in line with the event’s theme.

Other celebrities spotted at the wedding included Nadia Mukami, Sandra Dacha, Nyaboke Moraa, and 2mbili.

Mama Ida Odinga arrived in style adding a touch of political influence to the event.