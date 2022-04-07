Why eight Political Parties want to back out of Azimio Coalition

Eight parties in Azimio-One Kenya coalition are now threatening to back out of the political formation citing alienation in key-decision making processes.

Led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, the parties argue three parties in Azimio; Jubilee, Orange Democratic Party(ODM), and Wiper have sidelined the rest of the political parties in the coalition.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us, yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this,” the parties warned

“We found out of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition in the news like the rest of Kenyans,” the parties revealed

Additionally, during an interview with Citizen TV Mutua revealed that he had received a phone call from Deputy President William Ruto saying there seems to be a plan of shortchanging the parties perceived as ‘small parties’ in the coalition.

The parties which include; Maendeleo Chap Chap(MCC), Muungano, Kenya Reform Party, Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU), Democratic Action Party-Kenya(DAP-K), NARC, Maendelo Democratic Party, and Kenya Reform Party have issued a set of demands if they are to stay in the Azimio coalition.

“We can form our own coalition and enter into a post-election agreement. Some of us sacrificed our presidential ambitions to support Azimio.”

And with the formation of a new caucus dubbed Mwanzo Mpya tasked with negotiating for the parties affiliated to the Azimio-One Kenya coalition the parties want the agreement signed during the Azimio National Delegates Conference at KICC fulfilled.

“We insist to be included on the elections board since we represent a significant voting bloc,” the parties implored adding that the bigger parties have appointed themselves portfolios at the expense of small parties.

However, the issue of who becomes Raila Odinga’s running mate has also proved to be a bone of contention in the Azimio coalition with the rest of the parties fearing they might be left out in making such a major decision for the coalition.

“The Deputy President choice must be through consensus just as we agreed on the Presidential candidate,” Mutua remarked

List of demands by Mwanzo Mpya Caucus