Why Nigerian looters are targeting Covid-19 aid

Looting has continued in Nigeria as people targeted government warehouses holding Covid-19 aid in the capital, Abuja, on Monday.

The raid in Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of the city, is the latest incident in the wave of unrest sparked by anti-police brutality protests.

Looters carted away bags of rice, noodles and sugar among other items.

The authorities have denied that the items were being hoarded so they could be shared with family and friends.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



State governors have said the items were kept for vulnerable members of society and in preparation for a possible second wave of coronavirus infections.

Their statement indicated that most states were waiting to “flag-off” the distribution, an indication of an elaborate ribbon-cutting ceremony.

But the explanation has not been accepted by many of those who did not receive any aid from the authorities in the months when the lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus stopped millions of people from earning their living.

That some of the Covid-19 aid has been found in the homes of some politicians has not helped the authorities.

A politician, whose house was raided in Lagos state, said he was planning to share the items on his birthday – two days after his home was looted.

The federal government has been accused of misappropriating the funds, the bulk of which had been contributed by some of the country’s wealthiest people and businesses.

But one of the daughters of the president, Zahra Buhari, posted on Instagram that the discovery of the undistributed aid in the warehouses showed that her father had spent the money properly.

“Now that people confirmed that [President Muhammadu] Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem,” she posted.

Almost a third of Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital have seen stores attacked by looters.

People have died, crushed as people crowded into the warehouses or in some instances under the weight of the 50kg bags of food.

The authorities in the northern state of Adamawa told the BBC that five people had died at a stampede during the looting of a store there.

Some state governors have imposed curfews to stem the raids, while the country’s police chief on Sunday asked officers to quell the unrest.

More than 400 people have been arrested in Lagos alone and will be charged, according to authorities.

In the southern city of Calabar, the state government ordered security operatives to conduct house-to-house searches and arrest those with looted items.

The looters are not the peaceful protesters, who demanded an end to police brutality earlier this month, but what is going on now is a continuation of the breakdown of law and order after armed thugs disrupted the demonstrations.

The protesters allege that policemen looked away as they were attacked in Lagos and Abuja.