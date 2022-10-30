Why Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi’s office is at Kenya Railways Headquarters

During the vetting of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed raised a query on the significance of the location of his new office and what it would portend for his stature. Though the Prime CS was categorical that he had no problem occupying the office as it would allow him to interact with Kenyans easily, little is known about the significance of the Kenya Railways Headquarters along Haile Selassie Avenue and why government saw it fit to allocate the office to Kenya’s seemingly third most powerful man in the Executive.

