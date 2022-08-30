Why Sheila Mwanyigha lost weight

“Whenever I run I give it my very best,” Sheila.

Media personality, TV and radio host has become a topic of conversation online recently after undergoing massive weight loss.

Sheila recently spoke about why she decided to change her lifestyle. COVID-19 and age are some of the reasons she gave.

“Seeing people I knew die of COVID-19-related complications moved me. And I think one or two of them did not even know they had underlying conditions and by the time they were finding out, they were were dead and buried,” she said.

Mwanyigha has consistently been hitting the gym and has committed to working out even after achieving her desired weight goal. She has also insisted that hers is not a fitness journey but a life overhaul.

“I am not on a fitness journey because that means you reach your desired target and stop. What I am going through is a life overhaul, a holistic process which is for the rest of my life.”

And while her long-term goals are inspiring, her approach to working out is God-inspired.

“Simply having faith in the procedure is not enough, join me in this commitment and may God bless us with yet another day to accomplish His will,” she tweeted encouraging her fans to join in the good course to a healthy and fit lifestyle.

