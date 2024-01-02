If you’re a book lover and/or are looking for something to do over the weekend or on a random weeknight, consider joining a book club.

Book clubs are usually made up of members who enjoy reading and sharing their insights with fellow enthusiasts. However, it’s also a great way to meet new people. It’s a way to interact with people while conversation flows freely about something you all have in common: the latest book you’ve read.

The great thing about book clubs is that they are hosted by publishers, bookshops and in some cases production companies as a way to get readers interested in a project before it goes to screen.

The Oprah Book Club is one example as is the Shonda Rhimes book club, from which her production company produced the Netflix series Bridgerton. Similarly, Reese Witherspoon starred in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere alongside Kerry Washington. She reviewed the book with her book club before the project.

In Kenya, the more popular book clubs are hosted by bookshops such as Text Book Centre and Soma Nami.

Here are some of the benefits of joining book club.

Diversify your reading

Book clubs often expose members to a wide range of genres and authors that they might not have discovered on their own. This diversity can broaden your reading preferences and introduce you to new perspectives.

Social interactions

Studies have suggested that the increase in the use of technology to communicate has caused a significant rise in loneliness and a lack of social interactions. As such, book clubs are a great way to get a weekly or monthly dose of good, friendly, not work-related interactions. Additionally, sharing thoughts, opinions, and experiences related to the book, fosters a sense of community.

Accountability and motivation

Sometimes, it’s hard to read or find time to do so. Book clubs serve as both because knowing that there’s a scheduled meeting to discuss a book can motivate you to stick to your reading goals.

Intellectual stimulation

Engaging in book discussions keeps the mind active. It encourages you to think critically, ask questions, explore new ideas and gain new perspectives.

Discounts and offers

Joining a book club hosted by a book shop is an easy way to learn about new offers and discounts, especially for members of the club.

Improves communication skills

If you’re looking for a less stressful way to improve your social skills, book clubs are great training grounds. Participating in discussions can help you learn how to express your thoughts clearly, listen to others, and engage in thoughtful conversations.