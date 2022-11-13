Widows in Kilifi County receive over 200 goats from NGO

One Hundred Widows from the drought-stricken area of Mariakani in Kilifi County have a reason to smile after a Non-Governmental Organisation gifted them with 200 goats.

During the handing over ceremony at Mariakani town, the widows could not hide their joy after receiving the goats, a male and female which within a short period shall be able to reproduce and enable them to get milk and increase in numbers to generate income.

Stee Dawn the President of Give a goat Foundation who was present in the ceremony graced by Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule and area MCA Martha Koki said their aim is to give 20 million goats to 10 million Widows.

Speaking during the ceremony he said they chose to give the goats because they are able to survive even in harsh climate conditions such as drought and are confident that they will multiply and transform the widows’ lives.

“”When you have 100 widows in one place that’s a sacred ground, it’s an honour and privilege for me to be here the goat foundation giving hope by giving goats, our vision is 20 million goats to 10 million widows in the next 20 years a he goat and a she goat to widows in need,” he said.

He said milk from the goats will help sustain the goats with nutrition while the male goat will help begin reproducing the goat heard at their homes to become small business person.

Anne Musau the Chief Project Executive of the Goat Foundation and Financially Fit Company said they were happy to give hope to widows of Kilifi by giving them goats.

“As you can see rains have just come and these goats are going to be taken care of and within a short time the widows are going to be enjoying goat milk with their children and families,” she said.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule who was the Chief Guest thanked the Goat foundation for their efforts and assured the widows that the county government would also support them through their groups

She said Kilifi is among the counties that have been highly affected by drought but will make sure no one dies of hunger.