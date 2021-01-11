Eric Omondi finally comes clean about his viral scripted show “Wife Material

“Wife Material” was among the biggest trending topics on Twitter late last year and early this year; the show airs on Eric Omondi’s YouTube channel. While posting a new clip on the show’s most recent episode, the comedian has finally come clean about the show. The teaser shows Eric on his “honeymoon with Carol from BandBeca.”

“And the oscar goes to @i.am_shakilla…on to the next one. Big Tyme Entertainment Eric Omondi Studios. Disclaimer: wife material was a choreographed and scripted entertainment show.” (SIC)

Wife Material is a production of Eric Omondi’s studios opened last year called Big Tyme Entertainment. The studios are meant to be a space for creatives including musicians, comedians, actors to perform, rehearse and shoot; basically all under one roof. The studios include a video studio, an audio studio, cars, an aircraft, a park. All the assets are named after legendary Kenyan performers. For example, the park is named after Mama Kayai, the audio studio is named after Mwalimu Churchill, and the video studio is named after Mzee Ojwang.

The show stars Shakila and Carol from BandBeca who ended up winning among others.

