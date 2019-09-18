Wife of murdered Dutch tycoon Cohen witnesses autopsy

The postmortem on Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen is underway after his wife Sarah Wairimu was granted access to Chiromo Mortuary where the exercise is being conducted.

The process was Wednesday morning delayed after lawyer Philip Murgor moved to court to secure an order to have Cohen’s wife who is facing murder charges to witness the exercise.

Wairimu has been remanded at Langata Women’s Prison had sought to be present to identify her husband’s body.

Murgor maintains that Wairimu is the only one who can substantively identify the body.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor is leading the exercise which was postponed Tuesday after Sarah Wairimu’s lawyers rejected the assigned pathologist Dr Peter Ndegwa over alleged bias and prejudice.

“We have agreed to move the exercise to tomorrow and will be presided over by Dr Oduor who has been recalled from leave,” Dr Ndegwa told journalists.

Cohen’s widow will take plea on September 26. She has already denied claims that she killed her husband who had filed a divorce case in court.

More to follow;;;;;;;