Wildlife Warriors receives special recognition at Jackson Wild Festival

The episode titled “Samburu Lions” received a Special Jury Recognition.

Kenyan Wildlife TV series Wildlife Warriors hosted by Paula Kahumbu was feted at the 2021 Jackson Wild Media festival in the USA. The 9th episode of season 1 called “Samburu Lions” received the Special Jury Recognition in the category of Global Voices at the media festival. The episode was one among 10 others honoured at the event.

Wildlife Warriors is filmed and produced by the Kenyan conservation organisation, WildlifeDirect and airs every week on KBC Channel One.

Before the premiere of the show Paula Kahumbu the chief executive of WildlifeDirect said, “Wildlife Warriors is a TV series inspired by the fact that most of our wildlife stories have been told by westerners from their western perspective for international audiences, not for domestic audiences. We feel education and inspiration is so important…so we decided let’s just make our own films. We’re the first African crew in the entire continent to be making wildlife documentaries that is how much of a failure has been in the system for decades.”

The series premiered in June this year and you can watch the interview here.

“I am so proud of my team at WildlifeDirect and Vivid Features film production, as well as our amazing donors at USAid, The Wild Lives Foundation and National Geographic,” said Paula of the special recognition.

The Jackson Wild Organisation are a global community with a shared belief that through collaboration, and deep commitment we can address the critical challenges we are facing collectively as a result of climate change.

New episodes air every Saturday at 6.30 PM.