Wilfred Machage laid to rest at his Kehancha home

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, who is also former Migori County Senator Wilfred Machage has been laid to rest.

Machage collapsed at his home in Abuja and died on 19th February while being rushed to hospital.

His remains were interred at his home in Kenhacha, Kuria Constituency.

The late Dr. Wilfred Machage served in several government ministries as an assistant minister and was at one time appointed a cabinet minister for East African Community Affairs.

In 2007 he was the Democratic Party candidate and was elected to represent the Kuria Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya in the December 2007 parliamentary election.

In January 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as an Ambassador before being re-designated to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in central and West Africa.

ODM leader Raila Odinga , National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi, who was accompanied by the Democratic Party’s Patron Joseph Munyao were among those who attended the burial.

Machage leaves behind a wife, Claris Machage, several children and grand children.