Will of the people must be respected in August polls, Kenya Kwanza say

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza say attempts to manipulate the 2022 election will plunge the country into a crisis.

They said the Azimio La Umoja political formation was set for a defeat and asked its leaders to accept the outcome of the polls.

They warned that any move to manipulate the election would erode the democractic gains made by the country.

The leaders were speaking today in Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu Counties where they held campaigns in Twiga Farm, Saboti Centre and Moi’s Bridge.

They were Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula, MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), and former Senator Henry Ole Ndiema.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga should retire in peace. The country has grown tired of them,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

He asked Kenyans not to waste their time supporting Azimio.

“There is no way Mr Odinga can defeat us. He is out of touch with the aspirations of the people,” explained the Bungoma Senator.

He added that Kenya Kwanza was ready to work with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to realise the dreams of millions of ordinary Kenyans.

Prof Kindiki said it was time political conmanship was dealt with in Kenya.

“Who can trust a politician who breaks promises?” Posed the Tharaka Nithi Senator.

He regretted that Jubilee Government’s second term had gone to waste.

“No development was realised but fake projects running from the Handshake, BBI to Azimio that only sought to benefit the rich,” he said.

Mr Wamalwa, who is running for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial seat welcomed Mr Kalonzo to Kenya Kwanza, saying Mr Odinga does not need him.