Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on the Oscars stage

Will Smith does not want anyone joking about his wife.

Last night’s Oscars event is one for the books going by the drama that occurred live on stage. During the third hour of the telecast, Chris Rock , who was a presenter of the night, took to the stage to announce the award for the best documentary. He proceeded to crack a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in “G.I. Jane”, a reference to her being bald. Will Smith walked up to the stage and smacked Chris right in the face.

Pinkett-Smith announced last year that she was completely shaving her head after struggling with alopecia. At first, the smack scenario appeared to be a joke but when Smith went back to his seat, he repeatedly yelled at Chris “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth”. Many in the audience were visibly stunned, especially Lupita Nyong’o who was seated next to Will. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said.

Later, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry were seen confronting him about the incident, with Smith appearing to wipe tears away from his eyes. As he was receiving an award on stage, he said, “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse, and have people talk crazy about you and have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend it’s OK..” Teary eyed, he apologised, “I want to be a vessel for love, I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the Academy and all my fellow nominees… I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things,”

It has been confirmed that Chris Rock will not be filing a police report.