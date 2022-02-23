Will Smith wins Literary Award for his autobiography

The self-named autobiography debuted in November last year.

Will Smith has won an NAACP Image Award for his self-titled autobiography Will which debuted in November. He won the award for Outstanding Literary Work under the Autobiography category.

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards revealed winners in the non-televised award categories, ahead of its Saturday night ceremony and live telecast. The winners were announced during the NAACP Image Awards’ Virtual Experience, the awards included honours for achievements in literary and podcast work, as well as a special award for youth activist of the year.

Will Smith is one of the world’s most globally recognised entertainers of our generation with a career spanning 35 years across genres and professions. As such, the book written by Mark Manson details his life, beginning with his childhood, to his rap and acting career. The book offers a glimpse into one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history, with a string of box office successes and is a tale of inner transformation and outer triumph.

Additionally, the NAACP also announced winners Cicely Tyson for Outstanding Literary Work under the Debut Author category, Issa Rae for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the series finale of Insecure, and Barry Jenkins for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for The Underground Railroad.

See the full list of winners.