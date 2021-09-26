Will Smith’s memoir to debut in November

Will Smith will host a virtual global book tour sometime in December on his YouTube channel.

Actor Will Smith will release his memoir written by Mark Manson on November 9th. Mark Manson is the author of the global hit The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck sold worldwide. Will announced the news on his social media handles while also giving an update about his upcoming book tour. For Kenyan fans of the actor, Will will host a virtual global book tour sometime in December on his platform, where he will talk about the book and offer an opportunity for interaction with his fans.

Will Smith is one of the world’s most globally recognised entertainers of our generation with a career spanning 35 years across genres and professions.

The book will detail his life, beginning with his “transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history, with a string of box office successes that will likely never be broken. A tale of inner transformation and outer triumph.”

A quote from the actor reads, “It’s easy to manoeuvre the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that. Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

For more information about the book and how to pre-order visit Will by Will Smith.

Will celebrated his 53rd birthday yesterday.