Will Sonko survive? Questions as senate sits to consider impeachment motion

Beleaguered Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is this hour facing senators as he battles to fight off an impeachment motion seeking his removal from office.

The senators, who will be investigating the proposed removal of the city Governor at the plenary, will be hearing the matter on Wednesday and Thursday before arriving at a decision on whether the flamboyant governor will be sent packing or given a chance to remain at the helm.

The proceedings, that began shortly after a closed plenary session meant to draw the rules of engagement, kicked off a day after a Nairobi Court declined to stop the senate from holding the debate.

Sonko is appearing in the plenary after lawmakers decided against establishing a committee to hear the impeachment motion against the besieged Governor after Majority leader Samuel Poghisio withdrew a motion seeking its establishment in the last minute.

Through a gazette notice, Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the House will convene for special sittings on Wednesday and Thursday to consider his ouster by the county assembly.

The plan to impeach the governor has divided opinion among the political class with those in support of the governor reading malice terming the process a political witch-hunt.

Those opposed to the continued stay of Sonko at the helm of the Capital’s top seat including Members of the County Assembly who endorsed the motion to topple him however say due process was followed expressing confidence that senate will uphold their vote to impeach him.

The censure motion was moved by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada citing among others abuse of office, gross misconduct, and lack of physical and mental capacity to run county affairs as well as refusal to sign for funds allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services.