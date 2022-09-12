Will women get half of Cabinet posts in Ruto’s government?

Women remain largely excluded from participation and decision-making in our Country’s governance and political institutions, said the President-Elect during his manifesto launch.

As the country gears up to witness the transfer of power Tuesday from President Uhuru Kenyatta who has served two terms to his deputy, now President-elect William Ruto, focus will immediately shift to cabinet appointments.

It is evident, that the new President, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and their key allies making up the Kenya Kwanza coalition have been ramping up their conversations about who might fill the top posts amid intense lobbying and high expectations from all quarters.

Kenyans are anxiously waiting to see the faces of the new administration, with the executive under immense pressure to deliver on its pledges to Kenyans including the promise to include more women and youth in leadership positions.

The two leaders in their manifesto launched in June promised to ensure the realisation of the two-thirds gender rule in both elective and appointive positions in the first 12 months of his presidency.

To solidify his pledge, Ruto made a commitment to uphold the gender rule at a separate function when he signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions in both national and county governments should he ascend to office.

“Within three months of the Kenya Kwanza rule, we will put a mechanism to actualize the two-third gender rule,” he said.

However. with the cabinet slots limited to 21, Ruto is likely to find himself on the horns of a dilemma over half of the appointments promised.

The then Deputy President while seeking votes dangled more carrots to the women pledging to uplift their wellbeing through economic empowerment, inclusion in leadership, education, protection against sexual and gender-based violence, quality healthcare, use of environment-friendly fuel and enforcement of property ownership rights.

Through his hustler campaign targeting the less fortunate, the duo further pledged to ensure women play roles in mainstream politics, governance, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Under the hustler fund, the president-elect committed to providing financial muscle for women who have always been left in the bottom pillar of the economy.

To demonstrate his commitment to having women in leadership positions his party UDA nominated eight women to Senate and also sponsored Uasin Gichu woman member of parliament Gladys Boss Sholei to the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly which she won.

Dr Ruto also vowed to establish a social welfare fund for Kenyan women working abroad to provide a distress safety net.

Additionally, the manifesto outlines that administrative measures that will be undertaken to ensure 100pc enforcement of the spousal consent legal provisions in land transactions to cushion women and children from the dispossession of family land.

It was under the Jubilee administration that women’s representation in high-ranking positions increased.

Immediately after they came into power in 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto appointed six women to the cabinet and ever since a significant number of women have been climbing the Public Service ladder.

If Kenya’s fifth president honours the gender pledge, Kenya will join a handful of countries where women make up 50 per cent or more of ministerial positions.

In Africa, Ethiopia is the only African state after Rwanda to have equal gender representation in the cabinet.

Kenya Kwanza women agenda;

