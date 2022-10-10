Late MP William Chepkut to be laid to rest Tuesday next week

Former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut will be laid to rest on Tuesday next at his home in Kapsundei, Uasin Gishu County.

Close relatives and leaders from the region confirmed the date during the preparations for his burial which are still ongoing.

A postmortem to determine the cause of death of the former legislator is set to be conducted on tomorrow (Tuesday).

The late William Chepkut passed on Saturday morning at his home after being unwell for sometime.

According to family sources, Chepkut collapsed at his house Saturday morning and was rushed to Mediheal hospital parklands where he was declared dead.

Last year the MP was hospitalised for 2 months after he tripped on a staircase in a city hotel.

He would later undergo a 36hr surgery after fracturing his hand.

A witty legislator known and liked for his sense of humour, Chepkut was elected Member of Parliament as an independent candidate in 2017.

He would only serve for one term, losing to UDA candidate Samwel Chepkonga in the 2022 general election.

Chepkut had previously served as personal assistant to the late former powerful minister Nicholas Biwott.

Elected leaders have sent their condolences to the family, describing him as a humble and dedicated leader.