William Ruto: Deputy who successfully fought his way to succeed his boss

On August 9, 2022, William Samoei Ruto overcame a barrier that has stood for decades. He conquered the “curse of Kenya’s deputy presidents” that antagonized his predecessors to become Head of State.

A month after a hotly-contested election, and days after the Supreme Court rendered its decision on the poll outcome; Ruto took an oath of office on 13 September 2022 at exactly 12:45 pm, marking the beginning of his journey as Kenya’s fifth President.

The country’s electoral agency declared Ruto President having received a majority of votes cast in the poll.

His victory is historic in many ways and has sent political shock waves across Kenya and beyond. This was his first and only attempt at the country’s topmost political seat; and he won, against veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who unsuccessfully sought to overturn the outcome in court, citing irregularities.

Unlike those who held his recent post (Vice/Deputy President) in the past, Ruto has risen, and defied odds to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. He did this, despite not having the blessings of his boss.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential flag bearer defied pre-election forecasts which showed his main rival, Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party, was on course to victory in his fifth attempt at the Presidency.

Despite the prediction by pollsters, the United Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate, throughout his campaign, was never short of confidence. He always exuded self-belief that he would emerge victorious in Tuesday’s General election.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote on Election Day, Ruto, who has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy for the entirety of his tenure in office, said he had run a good race, and expressed hope he will be the country’s fifth Commander-In-Chief.

“I look forward to a victorious (election) day. I look forward to a great day.” Ruto, accompanied by his wife Rachael, said as soon as he came out of the polling station.

“I am a very proud Kenyan this morning that it has come to this moment. I know that I am running for the Presidency for the first time, and it’s quite a moment and I am confident and I trust in God, the way I have in the past that this will come home,” he said

Indeed, he never shied away from invoking the name of God in his campaigns. Not a single Sunday passed where he was not part of a religious gathering. He easily became a favourite to many pastors. This will pay off as most of them asked their ‘flock’ to rally behind his candidature.

Ruto attributed his optimism to succeed in his quest to be President to a spirited political campaign he had run, one that quickly won the hearts and captured the minds of many in Kenya. From the way he ran his campaigns, he seemed to have had a better understanding of Kenya’s electoral nomenclature, and everything he needed to win the majority vote.

Most importantly, he spoke to issues that resonated with millions of ordinary Kenyan citizens. As seen through the outcome of the poll, his hustlers’ economic empowerment crusade appears to have borne fruits given that he secured significant votes in almost all parts of the country. His message resonated with many.

“I am out to help the masses get out of poverty after years of hopelessness. The economic revolution has started from the bottom this time,” he said regularly wherever he went

He unveiled an ambitious manifesto that sets aside a sizeable budgetary allocation to “hustlers”, saying this was the only realistic avenue to uplift those who sat at the bottom of the economic pyramid. He called it the “bottom-up economic model”, and even though at first, it appeared inconceivable, it soon became popular with sections of the population.

You see, Ruto promised to introduce a Hustlers Fund where billions of shillings will be set aside for the Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Women among others entitled to do business. He also promised to introduce reforms to revitalize agriculture.

He believed a majority of Kenyans embraced him and that signs had shown the electorate will offer him a chance to become the next Statehouse occupant.

A seemingly buoyant Ruto described the election as a departure from the past where people voted on the basis of ethnicity as opposed to what those offering themselves for leadership stood for.

“I believe this vote is going to be definitive in many ways. It’s going to be a vote that will change the destiny of our country,” he said. “This election is different because Kenyans are voting for policies and well-laid out plans to take our country to the next stage of development”.

He felt that he needed to shape the election agenda going into the poll, especially after he fell out with Uhuru who had embraced Odinga, his rival-turn ally. On March 9, 2018, coming together that gave birth to the ‘handshake’ between Kenyatta and Odinga, Ruto was pushed to the periphery of state power to an extent he has almost been playing the role of an opposition leader in a government he helped form.

That majority of Cabinet Secretaries in the Jubilee administration were no longer reading from the same script with him, understandably so given that they were answerable to the appointing authority, the President, is not a secret.

To win he needed a strong voting constituency considering Raila has traditionally commanded support in many parts of the country whenever he has vied for the Presidency.

Apart from his Rift Valley backyard which was expected to back him to the last man, Ruto pulled a surprise having mobilized the Mount Kenya region behind his bid. Prior to the Presidential poll, a majority of political pundits held the view that if he secured majority support in the region, he would almost certainly win, and he did.

The region had backed him (as running mate) and President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 catapulting them to power on both occasions. This year’s polls almost followed a similar pattern. His bid was boosted by votes garnered in Raila’s perceived strongholds which appeared to eat into the former Prime Minister’s basket.

The 55-year-old’s political career has almost been without fault. Ruto looks to have hardly put a foot wrong in his journey to the top. From his youthful days in former ruling party KANU to vying as MP at the age of 31 and winning, becoming a Cabinet Minister and later a Deputy President, he took a road less traveled, yet his strategy appears to have always worked. And when it came to the topmost political office in the land, his strategy paid off, and in a big way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...