Reshuffle: Sawe replaces Maiyo as Presidential Escort Unit Commandant

William Sawe has been appointed the Commandant Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) from his previous role as the Commanding Officer (C.O) Recce Sub Unit.

The changes coming following a presidential security breach that occurred Sunday during a thanksgiving event in Ganze, Kilifi County.

According to a statement by the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Sawe has replaced Noah Kirwa Maiyo who has been moved to Kenya Police Headquarters at Vigilance.

The reshuffle coming hours after the Inspector General Douglas Kanja directed changes to the security detail responsible for the President William Ruto, prompted by the security breach that occurred earlier today.

The IG also constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/ig-orders-changes-to-president-rutos-security-detail-after-ganze-breach/

Juda Mathews Gwiyo who was the Deputy Commandant PEU will proceed on leave pending retirement.

Others include; George Kirera who has been transferred from Staffing Officer Personnel PEU to be the Deputy Commandant PEU.

Josphat Sirma has been moved from Deputy C.O Recce Sub Unit to C.O Recce Sub Unit, while Rere Kipkoech has moved to the Kenya Police Headquarters at Vigilance from Deputy SOB1.

The IG who spoke earlier stressed that any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern.

He cautioned all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times, stressing that any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law.

“As the Inspector General of the National Police Service, I have immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred. I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President’s protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities,” Kanja said.

Adding that: “The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”