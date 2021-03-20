William Wadri named best player for the month of February

Bandari’s creative midfielder William Wadri has been named the February Football Kenya Federation Premier League player of the month.

Wadri demonstrated his versatility after being summoned to fill the void in the striking department occasioned by the absence of the club’s preferred center forward Yema Mwana who was indisposed in the month.

The Ugandan player proved equal to the task despite playing in a unfamiliar territory by netting three goals and assisting once to help Bandari win all their four matches in the month.

Wadri, ensured that the dockers began the month with a win as his goal was enough to humble Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds.

The dreadlocked player scored a brace to inspire Bandari to 2-1 home win against AFC Leopards in their second match.

He assisted the third goal in their 5-0 demolition of Vihiga United and played a crucial role in creating the first and fifth goals in the match staged at the Mbaraki grounds.

Wadri was instrumental in opening up the stubborn Ulinzi Stars defense in the fourth match which ended 2-0 in their favor at the Green Stadium.

In a hotly contested poll conducted by the FKFPL panel, Wadri piped Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma to the award which comes with a personalized trophy and a Ksh 50 000 token from the sponsors.

Tusker’s Jackson Macharia came third in the poll while Bidco United forward Eric Gichimu and Bandari shot stopper Justin Ndikumana finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Wadri becomes the third player to be feted this season after AFC Leopards goal poacher Elvis Rupia and Tusker striker Henry Meja who were decorated in December and January respectively.

