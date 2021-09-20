Willie Kimani Murder: Five accused persons have a case to answer

The High Court has Monday ruled that all the five accused persons in lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder have a case to answer.

The four police officers Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, Leonard Mwangi and Stephen Cheburet are charged alongside civilian Peter Ngugi with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri which occurred in 2016.

According to Justice Jessie Lessit, the five accused should defend themselves in relation to the murders of the three.

The court heard that all the accused persons will be giving sworn defence evidence in the matter and each will be allowed to call their witnesses.

Professor Ben Sihanya the lawyer representing slain the slain victims, hailed the ruling saying it was fair and timely.

The prosecution believes the five abducted Willie, Josephat, and Joseph on June 23, 2016, after the trio left Mavoko Law Courts where they had attended a case hearing involving one of the accused.

After a week-long tedious search, their bodies were discovered in Ol Donyo Sabuk River in Machakos County.

The trial began in 2016 and the Prosecution closed its case last week after calling 46 witnesses.

Among those who were called to give evidence include; Police officers, Willie’s former colleagues, witnesses who discovered bodies floating at the river, a boda boda rider who the prosecution said was the last person Willie talked to and who picked distress the lawyer allegedly wrote on a tissue paper.

The prosecution also adduced a confession statement given by Ngugi, allegedly detailing how a scheme to kill the three was hatched and executed.

The prosecution, in its bid to prove its case against the accused also used technology including cell-site analysis to map geographic area, DNA sampling, and phone call data.