Willis Ayieko murder: Another suspect arrested in Kisumu

Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is believed to have played a significant role in the events leading up to Onyango’s tragic death.

Detectives have made another arrest in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Willis Ayieko Onyango, a former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the suspect, Fredrick Otieno Omondi, was apprehended in Kisumu.

Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is believed to have played a significant role in the events leading up to Onyango’s tragic death.

He is alleged to have provided transport for Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, to the location where Ayieko was abducted.

Ouma is currently in police custody and has been linked to the crime, alongside his deceased brother, Robert Wakolo Okoth, as well as other individuals who are yet to be identified.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Ayieko’s death.

“The investigation is ongoing, with the DCI actively pursuing several leads to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding Onyango’s murder,” said the DCI.

Ayieko was found dead four days after he was reported missing on October 18th.

He had attended a burial in Gem, Siaya County only for his abandoned vehicle to be discovered in Sabatia.

His body was discovered near a stream in Yala, handcuffed, suggesting foul play while CCTV footage showed two unidentified men leaving his vehicle near a petrol station in Sabatia.