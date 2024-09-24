Willy Paul Msafi has dared Bien, Nyashinski, OB, and Nameless to a live concert challenge against him in Nairobi.

The artist known to his fans as Willy Pozze dared the four as he asserted that his song, ‘Kuu Kuu’, was “the biggest ‘banger’ in Kenya” as of now.

Sharing a picture of himself, Pozze wrote, “I’m challenging both Bien, Nyashinski, OB, and Nameless to a live performance match (singing and dancing). Hype kando, let us see who the real king is.”

He further added, “Keep in mind that I have the biggest song in the Country. Look at me now, after Sauti Sol, who’s next? Who’s more relevant? Pozze! The song is already attracting international fan base. Pozze is the ‘GOAT’ music giant.”

Pozze attributed the song’s success to Kenyan Content Creator, Sheryl Gabriella, who used the song to make a video on TikTok which went viral.

He was, however, quick to reiterate that he respected “both” artists and he meant no disrespect.

“I mean this in a good way. I have love and respect for both,” he said.

Regardless, a number of Kenyans online have taken issue with the challenge, some about his “biggest song” comment while other have expressed their opinions about Bien and Nyashinski not being in the same league as him.

Others have taken issue with the use of the word “both” while challenging four artists.

“How many people are referred to as both?” one person asked while another one asked, “Both four people?”

“Kuu Kuu” released 6 months ago, currently has 6 million streams on YouTube.