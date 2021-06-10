Willy Paul has pointed out hypocrisy in the gospel industry.

Wilson Abubakar Radido a.k.a. Willy Paul has been in the music industry for eleven years now. He was thrown in the limelight back in 2010 and was the most popular gospel music artistes in the early 2010’s. His switch to secular music came without warning, and till today, his prior fans have questioned what happened.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Willy Paul has decided to address why he left gospel music. The top three reasons he points out are; lack of airplay of his music, hate from his fellow artistes and discrimination. “Some of you ask me why I left the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.. and even call me names because I no longer praise Jesus in my songs.. according to them I’m so evil and everything bad. Those are the same people that fought me nikiwa upande wa Yesu”. He wrote.

He went on further to elaborate that what he experienced in the industry left him heartbroken and depressed. “They hurt me so bad, I was depressed 4months I kept crying in silence every single day and night. It got to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore”.

The ‘Sitolia’ hitmaker has said that he has found peace on the other side of gospel music.

