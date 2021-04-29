The new single features Saldido’s new signee Miss P

Willy Paul has released his third collaboration with new signee Miss P called “Mashallah” which he describes as something he has never done.

“We chose Islamic attires to honour this holy month..I must say I’m excited because this is something I’ve never done before. Expect nothing but the best..” He said of the single on his social media account.

However, Willy Paul still addressed the YouTube streaming numbers controversy that started with Kenyans online asking why Kenyan musicians are not breaking the same records their Tanzanian counterparts are. Harmonize and Diamond were in the news just last week as Harmonize’s new single “Attitude” broke Diamond’s one hour YouTube views record.

Sounding off on the controversy on his social media handle, Willy Paul said, “I see how people are making fun of their own. So sad, but this is Kenya, so you have to get used to this behaviour. Run at your own pace, don’t do something because someone else has done it. You will break. As an artist, do not ever feel pressured by such things. Yes, work hard but don’t torture yourself with other things.”

Additionally, Khaligraph Jones, whose new single “Luku” dropped this week had to also address the streaming numbers controversy. The rapper said, “LUKU DOING A QUARTER MILL, Msikuje apa Kuniambia Sijui Akina Harmonize na Wasafi Wanapatanga izi Numbers In 2hrs Hours, This is Hip Hop Bana, you Have To respect The OG, Best Rapper in Africa..” (SIC)

“Mashallah” is available to stream on YouTube.

