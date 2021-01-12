Queen Picasah is Saldido International’s first female signing

In a bid to expand his music portfolio, Kenyan musician Willy Paul has signed the first artist to his recording label Saldido International.

Announcing the news on Instagram he said, “Finally our @saldido_international female artist has arrived and has alot for you this year. 2021 is starting on a High note…” (SIC)

Additionally in his announcement, he also urged his fans to follow her account and teased that she would be dropping a song soon.

This comes months after Saldido International put out a call out looking for a female artist to join the label.

Releasing a statement of her own, Queen Picasah said, “As I begin my musical journey I pray that the most high God leads and protects me. I’m more than humbled. I tried my luck and God made it easy for me to join @saldido_international and I don’t take this opportunity for granted. I promise to make you and my fans proud…” (SIC)

