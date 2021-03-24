This is an initiative of the Mabati-Cornell Kiswahili prize

The Nyabola Prize for Science Fiction is an initiative of the Mabati-Cornell Kiswahili Prize and writer and political analyst, Nanjala Nyabola. The competition is open to young people aged between 18 and 35, writing science and speculative fiction in Swahili.

This Science-fiction short story competition is “designed to promote and popularise a Kiswahili vocabulary for technology and digital rights, in order to empower citizens in Kiswahili-speaking communities to participate in broader conversations on the issues” according to the organisation.

The award is a cash prize of $1,000 to the first-place winner, and $500 and $250 to a second and third place winner respectively. The top ten stories will be published in an anthology.

The s=deadline for submission is May 31st. For more details see here.

