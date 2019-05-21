A win against relegation-bound Vihiga United FC at the Machakos County stadium on Wednesday will see champions Gor Mahia retain the Kenya Premier League title for the 2nd consecutive season.

K’Ogallo currently lead the KPL standings on 69 points, 8 ahead of 2nd placed Bandari FC, who will be away to Mathare United at the Kasarani stadium

After stumbling in their title hunt in a 1-0 loss in the hands of Nzoia Sugar, 17-time Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia redeemed themselves with a commanding 3-1 victory over arch-rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday, to get their title defence back on track.

Vihiga, with only seven wins in the bag after 31 matches, is 17th on the Log with 25 points, 8 ahead of bottom-placed Mount Kenya United.

2nd placed Bandari FC, will hope to maintain their position on the log when they take on 6th placed Mathare United at the Kasarani stadium.

2009 Champions Sofapaka, will host Chemelil Sugar in an early kick-off match at the Machakos County Stadium.

Four more matches are on the card on Wednesday while two will be played on Thursday.

Elsewhere, National Super League Leaders Wazito FC will be looking to maintain their lead on top of the standings, when they host Thika United at the Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi Wednesday.

Wazito, leading the pack on 68 points with five games to the culmination of the season, takes on a Thika United side that is languishing in the 17th place on 29 points after only managing seven wins in 32 matches.

Kisumu All Stars are a point behind Wazito FC and will be away to Modern Coast Rangers in Mombasa City, a fixture slated for Serani Sports Ground.

In Migori, third place Nairobi Stima seek to upset the hosts Migori Youth at the Awendo Green stadium hence keep up the chase for a premiership spot.

In other matches; Nairobi City Stars take on St Joseph Youth, Coast Stima host Ushuru at the Mbaraki Sports Club while Shabana clash against Green Commandoes at the Bukhungu Stadium.