Win for Judiciary after Ruto-CJ Koome talks

The Judiciary is set to benefit following talks held Monday morning between the three arms of Government.

The talks come after sustained attacks by the Executive over alleged corruption and accountability within its ranks.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Monday said the Judiciary will receive additional budgetary support service delivery and the fight against corruption.

The funds will go towards the recruitment of 25 Judges of the High Court and 11 of the Court of Appeal with part of the funds also set aside to facilitate the judiciary’s transportation needs.

According to Hussein, each arm of Government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice.

“This forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to be undertaken,” he said.

During the meeting meant to resolve the standoff between the Executive and the Judiciary attended by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi, the three arms of Government agreed to individually develop policies, guidelines, regulations and legislative proposals to achieve the objectives of fighting corruption, improving service delivery and enhancing institutional accountability of all arms of Government to the people of Kenya.

The meeting comes in the wake of Koome’s recent calls for dialogue to address issues of concern by the Executive.

In a media conference last week, the Chief Justice warned that attacks against the Judiciary were setting up the country for chaos and anarchy.

“If this course is allowed to continue unabated, we are on the precipice of a constitutional crisis that can lead to untold civil strife,” said Koome.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue; we have written, and I believe that the president is going to give us an appointment,” she added

The President welcomed the call to hold talks with the Executive and Legislature to end impunity, corruption, and vested interests, which he said were undermining the implementation of various development projects.

Additional Reporting by Prudence Wanza