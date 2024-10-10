Inaugural First Lady Mazingira Awards underway at State House

The First Lady Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) ceremony is underway at State House, Nairobi.

The First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto is expected to award the winners of FLAMA, an initiative mooted during the Africa Climate Summit 2023 that allows learners to contribute to Kenya’s climate action through creative expression, essays in English and Kiswahili, drawing and painting, and spoken word.

FLAMA was launched at the Africa climate summit on the 7th of September 2023 by Mama Rachel Ruto and was rolled out nationally in Kenyan schools from January 2024.

It’s an annual national challenge proving a platform for recognition and appreciation of young people making significant contributions in addressing climate change.

Children are the most vulnerable victims of climate change, especially in Kenya’s vast arid and semi-arid regions. And yet, despite their vulnerability, children understand these challenges in ways we sometimes overlook.

By creating a culture of excellence in environmental conservation and climate action, FLAMA seeks to inspire a collective movement of young people towards a more sustainable, resilient and climate ready future

The tagline for FLAMA is ‘Mazingira Yetu Jukumu letu’….’Our environment, our responsibility’.

Award Categories : Essay writing in English and Swahili , Painting, Drawing, Photography and spoken word.

The First Lady’s Mazingira Awards falls under children’s participation, ensuring that learners across Kenya regardless of their abilities, location, or background are actively engaged in climate action.

Inclusivity is at the heart of the initiative, engaging learners of all abilities, including those from special needs and marginalized schools, ensuring they have a stake in the national climate agenda.