Winnie, Musyoka among leaders elected to EALA

Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, Hassan Omar Hassan and Zipporah Kering have sailed through the nine member team that will represent the country at the East Africa Legilstaive Assembly.

Fatuma Gedi, Timothy Bosire, Fred Muteti and Jeremiah Kioni are some of those who lost in the elections that were conducted Thursday at the bicameral parliament.

The race for representation at the East African body saw a lot of lobbying and canvassing in a bid to clinch the seats.

Four individuals whom Kenya Kwanza coalition had settled on during a Parliamentary Group Meeting on the eve of the elections sailed through.

They include; former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, Former Nandi County MP Zipporah Kering, Former nominated MP David Sankok, and former nominated Senator Falhada Iman.

Godfrey Mwangi Maina beat Former URP Secretary General Fred Muteti and Cyprian Iringo to fill the list of 5 members from Kenya Kwanza.

Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, Former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Suleiman Shahbal form the list of the four seats slated for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Timothy Bosire, Fatuma Gedi, Justus Kizito, Jeremiah Kioni and Mohammed Diriye lost in the tight race.

In their congratulatory messages, the legislators urged the new members to strive to represent the country’s interests and inspirations.

The nine will join other representatives from the East Africa Community Members states to form the Assembly which accosting to the EALA Elections Act, 2011, a new Assembly should be elected within 90 days before the expiry of the term of the subsisting Assembly.