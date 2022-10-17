Winnie Odinga back on Twitter after public altercation

She had deactivated her account after arguing online with political opponents.

Winnie Odinga is back on social media after a month!

The Chief Operative of the Odinga campaign in the August 2022 poll, deactivated her account in early September after claiming it had been hacked.

Making her comeback on Twitter, Winnie wrote, “Back on Twitter after some time and my mentions are in shambles. I see you’ve been talking. Just be knowing there’s a whole different system between an election campaign and an election day. If I was handling the latter I’d be tweeting this from the wedding venue! Talk soon!”

Winnie had left the platform following a public online quarrel with Donald B Kipkorir that saw her become a topic of discussion for the better part of a weekend; her tweets have since been deleted and she later claimed that her account had been hacked.

Twitter hacked. Got it back. Everyone can take it easy now. — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) September 13, 2022

