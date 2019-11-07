Wins for Spurs, Juventus and PSG in battle for CL last 16

Son Heung-min scored twice following a difficult few days to take Spurs towards the Champions League knockout stages by thrashing Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs lie second in Group B, four points clear of Red Star in third, knowing one victory from their final two games will ensure progression to the last 16.

The South Korean did not celebrate his first goal; instead, he clasped his hands and bowed his head.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side went ahead in the first half courtesy of the impressive Giovani Lo Celso, who clipped home a finish on his first start for the club following an almighty goalmouth scramble in which Spurs hit the post and bar. Christian Eriksen added a fourth late on.

Red Star had chances of their own but could not find a way past Paulo Gazzaniga, with the Spurs goalkeeper saving sharply off Milan Pavkov and Rajiv van La Parra.

It was Spurs’ first away win since their thrilling Champions League

Meanwhile, Juventus sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with an injury-time winner against Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D.

Substitute Douglas Costa struck the decisive blow with a cool finish as the visitors rallied late on.

Aaron Ramsey handed Juve an early lead after Guilherme spilled Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick before Aleksey Miranchuk equalised.

Juventus will be joined by Atletico Madrid if they beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a scrappy victory over Club Bruges in Group A.

Mauro Icardi scored the only goal as the French champions maintained their perfect start to their European campaign.

Thiago Silva conceded a second-half penalty but Mbaye Diagne’s tame effort was comfortably saved by Keylor Navas.

PSG will win the group if they do not lose at Real Madrid in their next game.

Finally, Robert Lewandowski’s incredible scoring run continued as Bayern Munich booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by beating Olympiakos.

Lewandowski has scored in all 14 of Bayern’s European and Bundesliga games this season, with a tally of 20 across both competitions.

He made it 1-0 from Kingsley Coman’s cross, before substitute Ivan Perisic scored with his first touch late on.

The result saw Bayern bounce back from their 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt.