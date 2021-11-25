Wiper endorses Kalonzo as its Presidential nominee for 2022

Wiper Party has nominated its Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as its presidential nominee for the 2022 general election.

Kalonzo was endorsed during the party’s National Delegates Conference at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

Kalonzo joins KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as the second presidential hopeful to be endorsed for the top seat as the battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta gathers momentum.

An estimated 6000 Wiper Party members were at hand to witness the endorsement, an event attended by a host of Jubilee Party leaders as well as ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Raila taking the initiative to hint of a possibility of working together with Kalonzo in readiness for 2022.

Kalonzo Musyoka accepted nomination to be the party’s presidential candidate lauding the delegates for their faith in him.

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi who was also present called on the Government to empower the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to deliver a credible free and fair election.

The leaders called for a fair platform to sell their manifestos, urging Kenyans to shun tribal political groupings.

The event was also attended by KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of NARC.