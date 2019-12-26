Wiper leaders ask Muthama to exit party if unable to obey rules

A section of leaders from the Wiper Democratic Movement, have cautioned former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama to desist from attacking Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a press conference in Machakos Thursday, the leaders led by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui and party Secretary General Peter Mathuki asked the former senator to accord the wiper party leader the respect he deserves.

The legislators instead asked Muthama to exit the party if he is unable to obey the party rules. Mathuki said the party was considering using legal channels to discipline the former legislator for his stance against the party leader.

Mathuki’s sentiments were echoed by Senator Wambua who accused Muthama of attempting to split the Kamba Nation.

The latest development comes just a day after the ex-senator pulled a fast one on Kalonzo, accusing him of auctioning the Kamba nation to the highest bidder.

On Sunday, Kalonzo who was hosting Kamba leaders at his Yatta home, asked the Kamba nation to unite if they intend to make any meaningful political stride.