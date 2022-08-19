Wiper leaders confident of fairness by Supreme Court

Wiper leaders from Ukambani have expressed confidence in the Supreme Court that it’ll handle Azimio’s dispute with fairness and transparency

Speaking to the press at his Athi River office Machakos County deputy governor elect Francis Mwangangi said the apex court will ensure Kenyans get justice.

The seven-judge bench is expected to hear and determine the case, which will be before them possibly within the course of next week, without fear or favour since they carry the hope of many Kenyans.

“We have confidence in the Supreme Court; it has new judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome. We hope there will be a good verdict,” Mwangangi said.

He has called on other leaders who fill dissatisfied with the results of the election to present their grievances to court as the country needs peace, unity and respect among leaders and Kenyans at large.

“We are asking the judiciary to ensure justice prevails. Kenyans should see justice in the ruling so that our country can have unity, stability and normalcy,” He added.

He suggested for an election where it is possible to know the winner immediately after closure of voting process for nomalcy to return immediately.

“We can conduct election one day and the following day continue with our normal businesses. Life should return to normalcy, that’s what Azimio leaders did yesterday,” Mwangangi said.