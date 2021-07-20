Wiper party launches registration exercise to boost membership

Wiper Democratic Movement has launched a physical registration of members in the grassroots ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The Party which has over time depended on online registration platforms has decided to mobilize and grow its numbers by tasking elected leaders to spearhead the campaign.

Kilome MP Theddius Nzambia who was the first to embrace the physical mobilization strategy early this year says the numbers are impressive.

Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze has also launched a two weeks Wiper Party registration exercise at Yalatani and Kangondi shopping centres in Mutonguni ward, in Kitui West constituency.

A group comprising of teams from the civil registrar for ID cards registration, IEBC team and Hon Edith Nyenzes political office, will undertake ID, voter and party member registration respectively.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, the Mp said the mission is to empower Kitui residents by providing them with tools to elect the best leaders.

The MP says the exercise will also create a platform for women in the area to get identity cards.

“Kamba nation can attain at least 3 million registered voters if we all come together to boost this exercise. If we want our Party Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka to be the next President, we must boost the numbers so that other communities will respect and join us“ Nyenze said.

Kitui West IEBC Returning Officer James Mbai said the exercise targets those that have attained 18 years of age.

“Basically we are here to register voters, transfer voters and to correct or change particulars of earlier registered voters. We need to register those that have attained eighteen years.’’ He said.

Mbai said there is also the need to update the voters register in readiness for the next elections saying many registered voters have passed on.