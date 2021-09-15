Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo woos vote rich Mt Kenya during excursion

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Mt Kenya region to support his 2022 Presidential bid saying he is the best suited to succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo made an expansive tour of the region meeting Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru as well as her Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki.

It all started with a breakfast meeting with COG Chairman Martin Wambora in Nairobi where Wambora urged Kalonzo to tour the region and lobby for support.

Kalonzo and his delegation of about 10 legislators then proceeded to Kirinyaga where they received a warm welcome from the Governor before proceeding for a closed door meeting to discuss politics as well as development.

I held discussions with COG Chairman and Embu Governor Martin Wambora as I kickstarted my Mt. Kenya tour this morning. Several Wiper officials were also in attendance. Our journey to change the way things are done is gaining momentum by the day.#24hrEconomy#UchumiMaradufu pic.twitter.com/Mkmj0e4Qpy — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) September 14, 2021

They would emerge from the meeting later with Kalonzo calling on Waiguru to join the One Kenya Alliance as a principal for gender balance and to give Mount Kenya a voice in the organ.

And while she non committal to the same, Waiguru lauded OKA’s political approach saying they value gender and women empowerment in their leadership structure.

The Wiper brigade then headed to Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County for a meeting with Governor Muthomi Njuki.

He welcomed Kalonzo into the region saying the door will always be open for him whenever he needs support.

The two leaders explored ways of collaboration ahead of the 2022 contest with Kalonzo wooing leaders to support his candidature.