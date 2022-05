Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka appeared before the selection panel interviewing candidates for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Running Mate. Kalonzo sought to explain that he made the u-turn so that his initial stand of not honouring the interview is not used against his quest to be Raila Odinga’s running mate. Kalonzo was among five candidates who faced the Noah Wekesa selection panel Tuesday.

Related