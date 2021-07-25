Wiper Party set to withdraw from NASA coalition

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has revealed that Wiper Party’s top organ NEC will be meeting Monday to approve the party’s withdrawal from the NASA coalition.

The NASA coalition is set to officially come to an end on Monday when the Wiper Party is set to officially withdraw from the coalition, over mistrust and bullying by Raila Odinga’s party ODM.

While addressing the media on Saturday Wambua said that the time was due now for Wiper and ODM to go different political paths as ODM proved to be a party full of deceit and could no longer be trusted by other NASA affiliate parties.

Mr Wambua also pointed out that all other affiliate parties that is; Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya had also withdrawn from NASA and it is now upon Mr Odinga and his ODM party to chart their new political path.

He added the Wiper Party’s top organ NEC will be meeting on Monday to approve the party’s withdrawal from the NASA coalition and form a strong coalition with other like-minded leaders under One Kenya Alliance.

He has further refuted claims that he held a meeting with Raila Odinga to stop wiper party from quitting the NASA coalition.

Kalonzo disclosed that he will be guided by true values in accordance with the 2010 constitution which are well articulated under chapter 6 of the supreme law of this country therefore nobody should talk to him about changing those values and he is focused in winning the 2022 elections.