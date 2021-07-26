Wiper Party threatens to exit NASA coalition

Wiper Democratic Movement has hinted at ending its 2017 pre-election agreement with the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the party is now reaching out to like-minded parties as it focuses on building on One Kenya Alliance.

The resolution comes amid a late attempt by ODM party to share funds from the Political Parties kitty with its affiliate as part of pacification.

The decision comes after the Wiper party National Executive Council held a closed door meeting to discuss political re-alignments ahead of the elections.

The Wiper Party which is currently in a partnership with the ruling jubilee party, is however reaching out to ODM to join the One Kenya Alliance but under a new pact.

Wiper becomes the second party to declare interest to exit NASA after ANC but none has written to registrar of political parties to make the exit official.

In a recent tweet, Kalonzo said that One Kenya Alliance present the future which will deliver a Kenya focussed on equal opportunity, integrity and prosperity for all.