Wiper party to forge new alliances

Wiper Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has indicated that the party will forge new alliances in the upcoming general election.

The Wiper leader while lauding the Machakos Senate elect Agnes Kavindu for her victory in the just concluded by-election termed the win as an indicator of the will and resolution of the Ukambani region.

Drumming up support for his newly formed political alliance with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya Moses Wetangula and KANU’S Gideon Moi, the Wiper leader said he was bolting out of the NASA coalition surrounded with mistrust ahead of the 2022 general election.

The just-concluded three by-elections in Machakos, Matungu and Kabuchai have been used by the leaders as litmus tests ahead of the polls.

The Machakos Senatorial poll was a do or die affair for Kalonzo whose command in Ukambani region appeared to be waning but his competitors have been proved wrong by Kavindu’s resounding victory.

However, the poll though peaceful recorded the lowest turn out ever of 21 pc, worrying stakeholders, politicians and the electoral body IEBC which has been conducting civic education.

Kalonzo was addressing journalists when she received Machakos Senator-elect Agnes Kavindu who presented her certificate at Wiper secretariat.

Kavindu clinched the seat with a landslide win after garnering 104,352. United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Urbanus Ngengele Muthama emerged second with 19,726 votes.

Ngengele loss dealt Kalonzo’s political rival and former senator Johnstone Muthama a major blow and his attempts to dislodge the former VP as the Kamba Kingpin have been futile.

Muthama has been traversing the county popularising the new UDA political outfit allied to DP William Ruto during intense campaigns leading to the by-election that was a two-horse race pitting the two bigwigs.

Kalonzo has extended an olive branch to Muthama. Several MPs from the region have thrown their weight behind Kalonzo urging him to remain focused on his Presidential bid.

The MPs who had accompanied Kavindu, stated that the last-minute withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Mutua Katuku from the race was not in their favour as perceived.

Mavoko MP Patrick Mutua hit out at Governor Alfred Mutua for dishonesty.

“Mutua has been misusing the county resources and we demand accountability. We shall revisit the issue on misuse of public funds during the by-election” he said.

MP Makau: Withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap Mutua Katuku never favoured us. Governor Mutua is a trickster, we know his tricks #MachakosDecides #MachakosByElection ^MK pic.twitter.com/WEofY6kOTT — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 19, 2021

The Wiper leader vowed to shield the community from detractors who thrive on divisive politics.