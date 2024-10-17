Wiper to hold polls on candidates’ popularity for 2027 elections

The Wiper Democratic Movement will conduct competitive polls to establish the popularity of candidates seeking elective positions in the 2027 general election.

Speaking to party delegates in Diani, Kwale County on the sidelines of the G-7 women governors’ caucus, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party

will take a keen interest in the process of nominating candidates that will face off with competitors come 2027.

“We will conduct a polling exercise to pick the most popular candidates. We will not entertain imposed candidates. Once we settle on the popular candidate, if there is no contest, the party will issue a ticket and in doing so we will be helping our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka,” Wavinya said.

The Machakos governor said each polling station will include representatives from key groups—men, women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minorities.

The delegates expressed confidence that Kalonzo’s anticipated presidential candidature in the next general election will boost the success of Wiper candidates.

“Since 2007 when Kalonzo last appeared on the presidential ballot, many aspirants in this region have not been winning seats because Wiper did not have a presidential candidate since then because many aspirants get rigged out,” said Saidi Athmani, one of the delegates.

Another delegate, Membakali Mwapishi, expressed optimism, saying Wiper would win more seats if the party remains committed to supporting its candidates.

The Wiper party is currently conducting a mass recruitment drive in Kwale County in a bid to grow its membership across the country.