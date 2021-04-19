Wisdom Naya family appeals for help


Sofapaka FC Midfielder Wisom Naya in action .Naya has been diadnosed with cancerous ,soft tissue sarcoma . PIC:FILE

 

The family of Sofapaka FC  midfielder Wisdom Naya is calling on friends and well wishers in the country to extend their support towards raising funds to cater for their son who is ailing from a cancerous tumor on his leg

‘As a family it’s almost impossible for us to raise the funds, I am from the informal sector,  jua cali, and raising ksh.55,000 after every three weeks it’s really a challenge’’, said Wisdom Naya’s father ,Edward Onyango

‘’Once in a while we call Sofapaka and they help’’,Dina Cherop,Naya’s mother added.

Naya, a former St.Antony Secondary School, Kitale alumnus was diagnosed with a cancerous ,soft tissue sarcoma and has gone through three chemotherapies.

‘’Sofapaka have been helping me out while undergoing tests like MRI and Biopsy, but then the bill was big and now we are forced to appeal to well wishers to help in settling the bill’’,Naya said.

Naya is required to go for treatment after every three weeks which costs 55,000 shillings.

