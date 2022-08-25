Wisley Rotich takes over from Tolgos as Elgeyo Marakwet Governor

Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor elect Wisley Rotich has been sworn in at Iten Stadium.

Rotich will be stepping in the shoes of his boss Alex Tolgos at the age of 34, after being declared the winner in the gubernatorial race.

The former banker garnered 147,705 votes on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, with his closest competitor, National Vision Party (NVP) leader Anthony Chelimo coming second with 11,759 votes.

Many had dismissed him as an underdog in terms of age and experience.

There was even a time the elders said he was yet to attain the age to lead a county. They had urged him to withdraw from the race and back his competitors, who were senior, more experienced and more educated.

But he proved his critics wrong when he was declared the winner in the just concluded elections.