With Google, you can now earn money for doing tasks

Get paid for performing simple tasks on your mobile phone.

After testing the Task Mate feature in Kenya earlier this year, Google has now launched the app. Task Mate is app that allows users to complete tasks on a smartphone and get paid for it. With the current climate of an all-time high level of unemployment in the country, Task Mate is an extremely welcome option.

On the app, you can simply search for tasks that need to be completed in your nearby vicinity and apply to do the task at a fee. The tasks themselves can either be something from one of Google’s businesses around the world, or from Google itself. Examples of tasks include taking photos of nearby objects, answering survey questions, or helping translate sentences from one language to another. Once a task is completed, users can cash out by registering their e-wallet or payment partner and transferring the funds into their bank account.

With a higher internet penetration and connectivity in Kenya and Africa at large, the digital economy is expected to grow. As integration continues, offering newer growth opportunities are arising. In sub-Saharan Africa, about 303 million, 28% of the population, are currently connected to the mobile internet.