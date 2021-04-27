The national women’s 4x400m race team which has already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games and will only participate at the forthcoming World Relay championship in Poland to gain ranking.

The 4x400m relay team made up of Mary Moraa, Hellen Syombua,Veronica Mutua, Glady’s Musyoki and Joan Cherono will be among 36 athletes who will depart for Silesia, Poland Tuesday for the fifth edition of the world relay championship due 1st-2nd May.

‘’They have already qualified for the Olympics and will only participate at the relays to gain positioning’’, said William Kipkori Murgor,the head coach.

Their corresponding male counterparts are however still in the hunt for the Olympic ticket.The four consist of Zablon Ekwam,Kevin Tonui,William Rayian,Daniel Sanayek and Jared Momanyi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’We have four men who have already recorded 3:05sec in their previous races and the Olympic qualification time three minutes and 0.00 seconds so it’s possible for the squad to clinch the Tokyo Olympic games ticket’’,Murgor added.

Kenya will also take part in five other events including:4X400m mixed women relay, Shuttle Relay,4X200m women and 2x2x400m.

36 countries including 7 from Africa will participate in the championship.

Tell Us What You Think