With Olympic ticket already in bag,4X400m Women relay team out to gain ranking in Poland

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Athletes compete during a past Athletics Kenya national relay championship at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi. A team of 36 athletes depart for the World Relay Championship ,Poland May 1st-2nd 2021. PIC:FILE

 

The national women’s 4x400m race team which has already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games and will only participate at the forthcoming World Relay championship in Poland to gain ranking.

The 4x400m relay team made up of Mary Moraa, Hellen Syombua,Veronica Mutua,  Glady’s  Musyoki and Joan Cherono will be among 36 athletes who will depart for Silesia, Poland Tuesday  for the fifth edition of the world relay championship due 1st-2nd May.

‘’They have already qualified for the Olympics and will only participate at the relays to gain positioning’’, said William Kipkori Murgor,the head coach.

Their corresponding male counterparts are however still in the hunt for the Olympic ticket.The four consist of Zablon Ekwam,Kevin Tonui,William Rayian,Daniel Sanayek and Jared Momanyi.

Kenya will field athletes in 6 events at the World Relay meet that has attracted runners from 36 countries.
PIC:FILE

 

‘’We have four men who have already recorded 3:05sec in their previous races and the Olympic qualification time three minutes and 0.00 seconds so it’s possible for the squad  to clinch the Tokyo Olympic games ticket’’,Murgor added.

Kenya will also take part in five other events including:4X400m mixed women relay, Shuttle Relay,4X200m women  and 2x2x400m.

36 countries including 7 from Africa will participate in the championship.

 

