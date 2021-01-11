Chief Justice David Maraga has officially retired resounding a clarion call for protection of the rule of law.

Speaking during a special court proceedings in his honour Monday, Maraga urged his colleagues in the Judiciary not to waver and do the wrong thing which may cause the country to descend into chaos.

” My fellow colleagues and judges, the people of Kenya have bestowed upon you to be the guardians of our constitution, to uphold the rule of law. Politicians have no better power than those with judicial authority, do not let Kenyans down, stand up & do the right thing. Do the right thing, God and the people of Kenya will defend you.” He said

He took the time to assure Kenyans that he has left a strong Judiciary with dedicated and professional judges and urged the wananchi to support the judges and magistrates.

He thanked the JSC, Executive and legislature for the work they have accomplished as he retires.

“We must continue to invest in our judiciary, bearing in mind political stability in this country can only be guaranteed if rule of law reigns. Without rule of law in this country, we will all be losers” He added.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will step in as the acting Chief Justice for a period not exceeding six months pending the appointment of a new Chief Justice as provided by section 5 of the Judicial Service Act.

Maraga’s tenure in office has however drawn mixed reaction from across the divide with some arguing that it was marked by judiciary budgetary cuts, subsequent pubic fights between the judiciary with the executive among other challenges.

Others of the contrary opinion insist that outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga did his best under the circumstances and will be remembered for the historic nullification of presidential election results in 2017 and significantly reducing the number of cases pending in the court system among other achievements in his tenure.

Maraga becomes the country’s 14th Chief Justice and the second under new constitution after taking over office in 2016 following early retirement of his predecessor, Willy Mutunga.