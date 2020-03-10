Wiyeta Girls, Laiser Hill win Chapa Dimba Rift Region

Wiyeta Girls from West Pokot and Laiser Hill from Kajiado are the newly crowned girls’ and boys’ Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Region champions.

Wiyeta took the girls’ title after thrashing Itigo Girls 3-0. Wiyeta’s Edina Wanda opened the scoring in the 11th Minute followed by a goal from Jacinta Karemana in the 34th Minute with Opisa Shaylene netting the final goal in the 45th Minute.

“Words cannot express how happy I feel as a captain. Since Chapa Dimba started we have been chasing the title to no avail and I thank God this time our efforts bore fruit. I have high hopes that come the national finals no matter what team we will face, we shall win,” said Diana Musiliri, Wiyeta Captain.

In the boys’ finals, Laiser Hill came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw with Kapenguria Heroes before winning the post match penalties 4-2.

“This is our second attempt in the tournament. Last year we were knocked out in Kajiado and I thank God for giving us the win this year. Despite our opponents scoring first, I asked the boys to keep up the fighting spirit which earned us a goal to put us back into the game,” said John Mwaura, Laiser Hill Academy Coach.

Both Wiyeta Girls and Laiser Hill won Ksh 200,000 and will now represent the Rift region in the national finals set for June 2020 at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa. Itigo girls and Kapenguria Heroes were awarded Ksh 100,000, with a host of individual prizes also won by players who registered exemplary performances.

Wiyeta and Laiser Hill now joins Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed High, Beijing Raiders from Starehe, Tumaini School from Makueni, Isiolo Starlets from Isiolo, North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa, Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi, Kwale Ladies, Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki who have secured tickets to the national finals.

The competition now moves to Mumias for the Western regional finals set for 21st and 22nd March 2020 at the Mumias Sports Complex.

32 players, both boys and girls will be selected from the 8 regional finals to make up an All-Star team to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga Football Academies.